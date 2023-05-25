State attorney: Osceola County deputy charged in Wawa explosion that burned 75% of man’s body

An Osceola County deputy was charged in a February 2022 incident during which a man was burned in an explosion at a Wawa store in Orange County, Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell said Thursday.

Deputy David Crawford was charged with culpable negligence with personal injury after prosecutors said a pursuit ended with an explosion that caused significant injuries to the victim Crawford was trying to detain.

“On Feb. 27, deputies crossed county lines pursing the victim who had been accused of violating traffic laws as he ‘popped wheelies’ in traffic while on his dirt bike,” Worrell’s office said in a news release. “Deputies followed the victim into a Wawa gas station, where they confronted him at a gas pump.”

Prosecutors said Crawford tackled the man while other deputies helped in apprehending him for the traffic violation and a struggle ensued.

“Deputy Crawford recklessly deployed a Taser at the victim, who had become soaked in gasoline, and as a result, caused the explosion that injured the victim,” Worrell’s office said. “The victim in the case has suffered second- and third-degree burns across at least 75% of his body, injuries he is still recovering from.”

The misdemeanor charge can carry a punishment of one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 if there is a conviction, prosecutors said.

