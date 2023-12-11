State Attorney reviewing Escambia commissioners' texts for possible Sunshine Law violation

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Monday that her office is conducting a review of communications between Escambia County commissioners after her office received several concerns and allegations that there was improper communication.

The announcement comes in the wake of an article published by the News Journal that details leaked text messages from 2021 between District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and The Lewis Bear Company CEO David Bear, in which Bergosh asked Bear to share his redistricting proposal to move Perdido Key to his district with other commissioners.

Commissioner Mike Kohler announced last week he would be requesting an outside investigation of the issue.

In her announcement on Monday, Bowden Madden said her office will be reviewing the allegations, including all available government communications to determine if further investigation is warranted.

"The Florida Sunshine Law is an important tool for ensuring transparency and accountability in government," Bowden Madden said in the announcement. "It helps to protect the public's right to know and to participate in the decision-making process. Open government is the core of our democratic principles."

The State Attorney's Office will not issue any further statements on the issue at this time, the announcement said.

