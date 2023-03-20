State attorney says no charges for suspect in Jones High football game shooting

A teen suspected of killing 19-year-old Gamaine Brown in the parking lot of a Jones High School football game will not face charges in the killing, after a review of the case by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office concluded “no reliable evidence” would support a conviction.

The charging decision announced Monday by State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office described the case against the suspect as “weak, full of holes and would never support a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A statement released to reporters argued the testimony of a sole witness, a 15-year-old student who pointed to the suspect as the shooter, was flawed, as they misidentified the suspect’s clothing and couldn’t identify him when shown a photo line-up with his photo.

Prosecutors also said no guns or bullet casings were found linking the suspect to the killing.

“In summary, the only evidence we have is a single eyewitness whose account contradicts itself, and that of other witnesses at the scene,” the statement read. “Even more problematic is that her claims actually suggest that another party may be responsible for Mr. Brown’s death.”

An Orlando Police Department spokesperson said the agency is reviewing Worrell’s decision and had no immediate response.

The suspect, who the Orlando Sentinel is not naming because he wasn’t charged with the crime, faced a second-degree murder charge in Brown’s killing after his Dec. 14 arrest, which was announced to reporters by OPD Chief Eric Smith. A 15-year-old, who the Sentinel is also not naming, was also arrested in connection to the shooting and faced charges of attempted murder, though the status of that case is unclear.

Brown was shot to death Nov. 12 in a nearby parking lot during a Jones High football playoff game, which Smith said stemmed from a confrontation between him and the two suspects. A synopsis released by the State Attorney’s Office said Brown was leaving the game in a truck with two others when they encountered a group of teens blocking the lot. After exiting the truck, shots were fired and Brown was hit as he ran.

Story continues

He died of his injuries. Three other people were injured by gunfire but survived.

Smith claimed the two teen suspects were tied to local gangs but didn’t identify the group to which they were allegedly affiliated. OPD had also detained four other teens in connection to the shooting, but they were later released without charges.

“For them to turn to that life and be so young is terrible,” Smith said at the time. “Kids that age should be out there playing football, having fun, enjoying their friends, not out there carrying guns. ... Three shooters and four victims? That’s ridiculous.”

But prosecutors reviewing the case argued there is no physical evidence connecting Brown’s accused killer to the shooting. They also concluded the witness, who was with the group in an altercation with the suspect’s group, falsely claimed Brown was shot at close range while on his phone.

She also claimed her friend, whose name is redacted in released documents, didn’t have a gun before later admitting he fired in self-defense.

The State Attorney Office’s statement urges anyone with information about Brown’s death to contact OPD.

“A young man’s life was stolen from him, and Mr. Brown’s family and loved ones are grieving the loss, not only of his presence in their lives, but also of his potential,” it read. “The victim’s family and our community wants the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to be held accountable. So do we.”

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com