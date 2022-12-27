State Attorney says St. Petersburg officer justified in fatal shooting

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office has determined that a St. Petersburg police officer was justified when he shot and killed a man last month.

An investigation determined that Officer Jace Morrow reasonably believed he was in danger when he shot Gus Spanoudis, 63, on Nov. 27 in his mother’s St. Petersburg apartment.

In a letter sent to police Chief Anthony Holloway, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett wrote that body camera footage showed Spanoudis pointed a gun toward officers and did not comply with instructions to put the gun down.

Morrow shot at Spanoudis six times, according to Bartlett’s letter.

St. Petersburg officers initially responded to a 911 call reporting a hit-and-run just after 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 27 near 13th Avenue N and 50th Street N. The rear bumper of the suspect’s vehicle, including the license plate, was left on the street at the scene, Bartlett wrote, and officers determined it belonged to a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu registered to Mary Spanoudis.

Morrow and officer James Demaria went to an apartment on the 1200 block of 58th Street N, which was Mary Spanoudis’ listed address. Bartlett wrote they knocked multiple times and no one responded. The officers left and later returned to the apartment. They found Mary Spanoudis’ phone number and Demaria reached her about 5:30 a.m., according to Bartlett, and she said her son Gus Spanoudis lived in the apartment and had access to the car.

“She further indicated that she had not spoken to her son since Thanksgiving, which was unusual,” Bartlett wrote.

After still no one answered the door, Mary Spanoudis requested a welfare check on her son. Just after 6 a.m., officers entered the apartment and found Gus Spanoudis in a bedroom.

Morrow saw Spanoudis held a gun.

“I might shoot myself, stay back,” Spanoudis said to Morrow, according to Bartlett’s letter.

Spanoudis pointed the gun at Morrow. The officer told him to drop it and then fired twice at Spanoudis, Bartlett wrote. Morrow again told Spanoudis to drop his gun, while Spanoudis continued to point it toward the officer. Morrow fired four more times at Spanoudis, the letter states.

Story continues

Spanoudis was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Bartlett’s letter doesn’t state how many times Spanoudis was hit, but an autopsy determined he had been shot to death. The autopsy also found cocaine in Spanoudis’ body, Bartlett wrote.

“Officer Morrow was justified in his belief that he and Officer Demaria were in danger of death or great bodily harm as a result of the actions of Spanoudis,” Bartlett wrote. “As a result, Officer Morrow shot Gus Spanoudis while in the lawful performance of his legal duties and the death constitutes justifiable homicide.”

Morrow was hired in November 2015. He was placed on “no duty status” after the Nov. 27 incident, which is routine after a police shooting. Morrow returned to full duty on Dec. 15, according to a St. Petersburg police spokesperson.