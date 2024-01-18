State attorney to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Winter Springs mom

A local state prosecutor announced Thursday that his office will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a mother from Winter Springs.

Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Bain announced his office will seek the highest punishment for Cory Hill.

Hill is accused of killing Shakeira Rucker in November.

Watch: ‘He needs to go down’: Family frustrated, heartbroken after body of Shakeira Rucker found

Rucker, 37, was missing for more than a week before her body was found inside a storage unit in Orange County that was owned by Hill, deputies said.

According to court documents, Hill was Rucker’s estranged husband, and there was a domestic violence injunction against him.

Watch: Family and friends celebrate Shakeira Rucker’s life, speak out against domestic violence

Police said security footage captured Rucker with Hill at a Polk County restaurant before her reported disappearance.

Bain also announced Thursday that Hill is being charged with first-degree murder.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.