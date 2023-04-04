State Attorney to seek death penalty for ‘cold, calculated’ quadruple murder in Brevard County home

The State Attorney for Brevard County has announced plans to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing four people in their home last month.

36-year-old Domenico Gigante’s alleged victims included his own 15-year-old daughter, Kiarra Terwilliger, and Kiarra’s mother and grandmother, Constance and Glenda Terwilliger.

Investigators identified the fourth victim as 36-year-old Michael Watson, another resident of the home and the father of two children who were found at the crime scene unharmed.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Gigante broke into the home on Alan Shepard Ave. on March 1 and shot all four victims.

State files Notice of Intent to Seek Death Penalty for Domenico GIGANTE (36) in the "cold calculated and premeditated murders" of Kiarra, Constance, & Glenda Terwilliger, and Michael Watson - Details, & Notice download at: https://t.co/HfGD42lYTw pic.twitter.com/YsMkaHD9vg — State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) April 4, 2023

According to court documents, a witness told investigators Gigante had been trying to reconnect with his daughter and was frustrated by her refusal to have a relationship with him.

The witness told investigators that days before the murders, Gigante said he was going to “go over there and kill them all.”

Gigante was officially indicted on four counts of first-degree premeditated murder last week, qualifying him for the death penalty.

In their notice to seek the death penalty, prosecutors said the murders were “committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.” The notice also cites Gigante’s status as a “familial or custodial authority over the victim” with regard to Kiarra Terwilliger.

Gigante has been in custody in the Brevard County Jail since the day of the murders. He remains there with no bond.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26 before Circuit Judge Tesha Scolaro Ballou.

