State attorney seeking death penalty for man accused of fatally stabbing Daytona Beach couple

The state attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit announced Monday it plans to seek the death penalty for Jean Robert Macean, the man charged with stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death.

Police said Macean killed 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman while they were biking home on March 6 in Daytona Beach.

The married couple of nine years had just bought their dream home in Daytona Beach.

Police said surveillance video shows Macean following the couple as they walked their bikes back home. Moments later, police said Macean appears back on video with a stain on his pants.

In a news release, the state attorney called the crime “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and it “was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young previously said Macean confessed to the murders while speaking with investigators on Thursday night.

