State attorney seeks death penalty against Longwood man accused of stabbing his daughters

The state attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against a Longwood man accused of stabbing his two daughters.

Police said Juan Bravo-Torres killed his 3-year-old daughter Eva, while her sister, 12-year-old Alina, pretended to be dead after he attacked her.

Officers said Alina walked more than a mile to her mother’s work to ask for help.

Domestic violence expert Carol Wick said one of the leading causes of child deaths in child welfare cases is “the perpetrator murdering the children.”

But what can you do if you see something happening with a friend or family member?

“It’s really important to not criticize the partner, but instead tell them that you’re there for them,” Wick said. “Tell them you’re concerned.”

Bravo-Torres is still in jail without bond.

