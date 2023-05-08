State Attorney Worrell to host summit to improve violence prevention in Central Florida

State Attorney Monique Worrell will host a full day summit Monday on how to improve violence prevention initiatives in Orange and Osceola counties.

Law enforcement and criminal justice leaders from across Central Florida will come together, to talk about ways to prevent crime.

Overall, the goal of the summit is to identify critical next steps that elected officials can take to reduce violence.

A closed-door session will take place Monday morning between the state attorney, public safety leaders, and policymakers to discuss opportunities for further prevention efforts in the area.

In the afternoon, elected officials, national experts in prevention research, and key community leaders will gather to discuss prevention strategies.

The event will also feature a lunchtime presentation by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, on successful prevention strategies.

In the evening, there will be a public discussion where community members can share their concerns and priorities regarding violence prevention in the area.

This is all happening while Worrell’s been on the hot seat, accused of not being tough enough on crime and refusing to try several high-profile cases.

There were also talks of Gov. Ron DeSantis potentially suspending her, but that hasn’t happened.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at Worrell’s downtown Orlando office.

