State Attorney's Office: Man faces battery charge in attempted kidnapping after review

A Lehigh Acres man first charged with felony kidnapping after he attempted to grab a child at a Lehigh Acres grocery store now faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

The new case for Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, was opened Jan. 24, court records show.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, on Monday said that Assistant State Attorney Taryn Vaughn filed a charge of misdemeanor battery after reviewing the evidence in the case.

Syoen said the case will be prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Tyler Goldman.

Pintueles Hernandez was arrested Dec. 29, charged with the false imprisonment of a child 13 or younger. He was released New Year's Eve on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Lee County deputies responded Dec. 29 to a Walmart in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

Deputies learned Pintueles Hernandez attempted to take a 4-year-old from his family.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage and confirmed Pintueles Hernandez walked up to the child, grabbed his wrist, and forced him to go in his direction before a family member pulled the child back.

Within an hour of the incident, the sheriff's office said, deputies responded to Pintueles Hernandez's home.

Pintueles Hernandez is next due in court Feb. 14.

