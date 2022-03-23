State Attorney's Office will not charge man who shot at PPD SWAT team last month

The state will not press charges against, Corey Marioneaux Jr., a Pensacola man who fired a shot at a Pensacola Police Department SWAT team last month.

The State Attorney’s Office announced its decision not to criminally prosecute Marioneaux via a news release late on Wednesday afternoon.

“State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announces that after diligent investigation and review no criminal prosecution will be commenced against Corey Marioneaux Jr. for a shooting incident that occurred during the lawful execution of a search warrant at his residence on February 3rd, 2022,” the release stated.

In the weeks leading up to the State Attorney’s Office announce, Marioneaux’s attorneys publicly argued that their client had not known at who exactly he was shooting at when he fired the weapon toward police on the night of the search warrant.

The State Attorney’s Office agreed, at least in part, with defense attorney’s assessment of the case.

“Careful review of the case has determined that there is insufficient proof to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Marioneaux knew that he was firing at a police officer. Knowledge is an essential element of the offense,” the State Attorney’s Office release stated.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Corey Marioneaux: No charges filed in Pensacola police SWAT case