State audit accuses former Coyle city clerk of siphoning city funds

Jan. 10—The former city clerk of the Town of Coyle has been accused of depositing municipal funds into personal accounts following an audit released Wednesday by State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd.

Byrd said her investigation into the Town of Coyle and Coyle Public Works Authority revealed misappropriated funds totaling $63,663.93 by Jennifer Jones, committed between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 16, 2019.

The report has been sent to District Attorney for Logan and Payne counties Laura Austin Thomas for potential prosecution. Jones has yet to be officially charged.

According to the release sent by Byrd's office, a local CPA and town trustee uncovered the irregularities and sent reports to law enforcement. The DA's office requested the state audit.

"There is a lesson here for every town and municipality in Oklahoma," Byrd said. "Any person entrusted with handling public money must be subjected to rigorous oversight and accountability. Every case of fraud, waste or abuse we uncover is preventable. The State Auditor & Inspector's office is here to help any government entity in Oklahoma build the proper safeguards to stop misappropriation before it starts."

The Town of Coyle had been receiving cash deposits as payment. The audit suggested Coyle stop receiving cash payments.

"Our forensic audit team worked tirelessly and deserves the credit for uncovering the problems in Coyle," Byrd said. "However, our work would not have been possible if not for a former CPA serving on the Town of Coyle Board of Trustees who discovered these irregularities. She is an example of how leaders should be vigilant in their oversight of spending."