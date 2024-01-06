State Audit Service denies data leak of Ukraine's military-industrial sector

Media reports about an alleged data leak related to the military-industrial sector are manipulative, untrue, and cause reputational damage, the State Audit Service of Ukraine said in a statement on Jan. 5.

In a recent article, “Target # 1,” Censor.Net journalist Tetyana Nikolayenko explained how easy it is to find data on important Ukrainian military enterprises, claiming that the State Audit Service has demanded from some military-industrial manufacturers documents on the actual location of warehouses, production facilities, and contractual co-executors.

The Service has denied this, insisting that military-industrial enterprises are not obliged to disclose the actual location of warehouses and production facilities, secret drawings, or technical documentation. The Service only checks financial documents, the agency explained. The addresses of the enterprises undergoing inspections and audits have not been revealed since the Russian full-scale invasion.

False information is being spread as part of a “discrediting campaign” by “dishonest manufacturers,” according to the Service.

