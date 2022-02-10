State audit finds lax fiscal controls at board where former fiscal officer was accused of falsifying OT reports

The State Police Merit Board, where a former financial officer stands indicted for allegedly padding her paychecks with extra overtime, came under sharp criticism in a state audit highlighting a litany of lax fiscal controls.

The audit found vulnerabilities in the merit board’s technology and inadequacies in the handling of contracts, vouchers, timekeeping and even its petty cash fund.

In response to the audit, the merit board, which oversees Illinois State Police applications, promotions, demotions, suspensions and firings, blamed a “former employee,” whom a source familiar with the audit confirmed was the former financial officer accused of overtime fraud, Jenny Thornley.

Thornley has pleaded not guilty to theft of $10,513, forgery and official misconduct counts in Sangamon County.

Auditor General Frank Mautino said eight of nine problems cited in the audit were connected to the board’s fiscal office or the fiscal officer, a position held by Thorney during the time the audit was underway.

Without better financial controls to prevent fraud or a waste of taxpayer dollars, Mautino said, “It leaves open the opportunity for bad things to happen.”.

Mautino recommended the merit board adopt better overtime policies and also called for improving attendance records, the approval process for time off and the tracking of fringe benefits, such as personal use of a state vehicle.

In its response, the board accepted the findings and recommendations while saying it “believes some portion of this finding is related to the poor performance and/or misconduct of a former employee.”

“The former employee was responsible for the processing of voucher payment and maintenance of related records,” the board said.

“Upon the former employee’s departure and during this examination, the board uncovered evidence of misconduct by the employee in the processing of vouchers,” the board said, adding it believes new policies will prevent similar abuses in the future.

The Tribune previously disclosed Thornley is also under scrutiny after collecting more than $71,000 in workers’ compensation and disability benefits based on unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assault she made against former agency chief Jack Garcia, who vehemently denied her allegations.

The probe into the benefits follows an earlier independent investigation that cost nearly $500,000 and found evidence was insufficient to back Thornley’s claims of sexual assault.

Thorney worked on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 campaign and when an internal merit board investigation into her allegedly bogus overtime was bearing down on her in late January 2020, she turned to Pritzker’s office.

She sent emails to Pritzker’s top aides and a text to the governor’s wife over the weekend of the 2020 Super Bowl asking for help with sexual misconduct allegations.

M.K. Pritzker responded in a text to Thornley saying that she was unaware of the issues Thornley raised and it was “best I not get involved,” records showed.

Following advice from the governor’s office, the merit board hired an outside law firm to perform an independent investigation led by former federal prosecutor Christina Egan. Her investigation concluded evidence was sufficient to support the allegations that Thornley filed for overtime she did not work.

But Egan’s investigation, which included 66 interviews, concluded evidence was insufficient to support Thornley’s allegations that Garcia assaulted her.

