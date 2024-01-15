State audit reports allege embezzlement by officials in two small Oklahoma towns.

In the span of two weeks, state auditors reported employees of two small Oklahoma towns embezzled about $60,000 each from their communities, raising questions about potential vulnerabilities in financial controls in small municipalities across the state.

In both cases — one in Jones, northwest of Oklahoma City, the other in Coyle, northwest of Guthrie — auditors said they found that town employees were able to siphon off payments made by residents and not properly deposit them because of a lack of safeguards. The alleged scams were revealed in special investigative audits this month by state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

In the town of Jones, nearly $60,000 was taken from people who paid municipal citations, according to Byrd's Jan. 2 audit. Auditors said that over a period of nearly three years, town deposits were short $59,683 due to payments that were recorded as paid, but not posted.

The Oklahoman reviewed over a decade of city and town audit reports conducted for Jones and found that town trustees were told year after year they should separate duties between "those maintaining the financial records and billing systems" from those "performing reconciliations or collecting payments." Several suggestions went back as 2009. Other repeated recommendations included reviewing the town's general ledger for posting errors or inappropriate account balances, correcting the recording of capital assets and properly administering grant funding.

The town’s response to these audits was nearly the same every year: “Since we are a small town, we will never be able to have sufficient segregation of duties. However, we are working on allocating office tasks to various personnel in order to develop better reconciling and oversight procedures for our accounting records.”

Mayor Missy Wilkinson said Jones officials recognized there were system-wide issues and said a big part of the problem was the cash going through the court system. Former Mayor Ray Poland said the trustees separated those duties as best they could but noted that it was difficult to get good help in a small town. He said the situation was devastating.

“Knowing that someone intentionally took money from our citizens is heartbreaking, and knowing that it could have been prevented is even worse,” Wilkinson said. Poland said he was shocked and mad when he heard about the embezzlement.

Jones’ population is about 2,900 people, and its location on the outskirts of Oklahoma City makes it difficult to find help, but that’s not an excuse, Wilkinson said.

“You just find a way to do it,” she said. “If you don’t, then these are the consequences.”

Byrd said the town's reasoning in previous audits is not a fair assessment of the town’s abilities to separate duties. She believes the duties could have been separated with the three employees, but the board of trustees must be the internal control check, she said.

“It can’t just be a rubber stamp,” she said. “They have to dig in and understand the financial process.”

According to the Oklahoma Municipal League, city and town audits are performed yearly, and suggestions are often given to improve financial transparency and accountability. However, cities and towns are not required to make the changes, and the state auditor has no authority to enforce the suggested changes. Any findings involving illegal activity such as fraud and embezzlement must be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for review and action.

Cities and towns are not fined by the state as a result of the findings, Byrd said, but they might have to pay an audit cost, which can be anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000. She said it's possible that anyone convicted in the case could be responsible for the cost of the audit, along with restitution, she said. The state auditor said most of the time, a city or town never recoups the total cost of the audit and the amount that was misappropriated. She added that the town of Jones has since created two positions that separate the court duties from the town duties and taken more security measures.

Of the three Jones employees, former deputy clerk Pamela Lucas was charged with felony embezzlement in excess of $1,000 on Jan. 9, according to court records. Byrd's investigative audit showed that in one instance after collecting a payment and issuing a receipt for a municipal citation payment, Lucas discarded the first receipt and created a second that showed a lesser amount paid, then misappropriated the funds. Other citation payments were either deleted or not entered at all, according to the audit.

Lucas was released from employment in February 2019 after allegations of embezzlement surfaced. The town did implement changes such as numbered receipts, but auditors found about $21,213 of payments continued to be added and modified by other officials. It was not determined if the changes were supposed to correct the fraudulent entries or to conceal other transactions, the report said.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Manager Hunter McKee said the investigation into the Jones embezzlement is still ongoing. The Oklahoman was unable to obtain a comment from Lucas. A second employee mentioned in the audit left her job and a third was placed on administrative leave, according to a Jan. 2 town of Jones news release.

Mayor Wilkinson said it’s a cautionary tale that could happen anywhere.

“I think too often we get comfortable with just doing things the way we’ve always done them, and that’s more so in a small town because everyone knows everybody,” she said.

What did Coyle audit find?

In the Coyle audit, reported by Byrd on Jan. 10, a town clerk was accused of misappropriating about $63,663.93 in cash and checks received for utility funds, fire department funds and citation payments.

According to the audit, another $6,219 fraud was related to unauthorized payroll payments received by the clerk and another town employee.

The town did not have enough staff to separate duties at all, the state audit report said. It advised the town should stop collecting cash payments (where much of the loss happened) and establish alternative controls and policies.

The Oklahoman was not able to obtain a statement from the town of Coyle, which has a population of 324.

Byrd said that regardless of a town or city's size, residents can check their own community's audits at the website www.sai.ok.gov. She also put the responsibility on elected officials serving as town trustees or city council members to get involved, and not just rubber stamp reports that are put in front of them.

“They’ve got to understand the financial processes if they are truly going to be a servant and serve in that position for their citizens,” she said.

