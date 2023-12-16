State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to using her state car for private errands

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood pleaded guilty Friday to the illegal use of a public vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Wood used her government-issued car in November to drive to appointments and for other personal reasons, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

She was sentenced to a year of probation and has paid more than $1,000 in restitution.

The misdemeanor charges came just months after she pleaded guilty to a hit and run.

Wood resigned and a new auditor has been appointed.

