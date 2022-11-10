State Auditor’s Office opens investigation ‘concerning’ Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office

The Ohio State Auditor’s Office has opened an investigation involving the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Representatives from the auditor’s office conducted a search warrant at the clerk’s office this afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were present at that time. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said deputies “only provided security since it is a county building.”

“The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation Unit received information concerning the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office and opened an investigation into the matter, including the execution of today’s search warrant,” Marc Kovak, Ohio Auditor of State spokesman, said. “We will have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation.”

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

News Center 7 called the clerk’s office and a representative deferred all comments to the office’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion.

Rion said Wednesday evening that he is representing County Clerk Mike Foley and not the clerk’s office as an entity.

Under Ohio Revised Code, a county’s prosecuting attorney can be the legal advisor for the county and county agencies. News Center 7 spoke with Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. and he said his office was not aware of the investigation.

“There’s been no allegation, any breach of security or loss of information, or anything of that nature,” Rion said.

Rion said there was a request made for “some documents.”

“Its just a request, administratively, to look at some documents,” Rion said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to provide update as we learn more.