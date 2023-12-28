State auditors find flaws in BOCES' capital asset reporting

Dec. 28—State auditors want officials from the Orleans/Niagara Board of Cooperative Services to do a better job of tracking capital assets purchased with public money.

In an audit released earlier this month, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office documented several instances of incomplete and inaccurate capital assets record-keeping, including 27 purchases with a total value of $33,349 that were not recorded and 13 purchases totaling $22,099 that were recorded with either an incorrect or missing location.

State auditors also found nine more purchases for $22,099 that were recorded without models or serial numbers as well as purchases of a wheel balancer and a portable video magnifier, with a combined value of $4,769, that they said "could not be located."

"These discrepancies occurred because staff did not always follow BOCES' capital asset inventory policy," auditors concluded in their report. "BOCES officials did not verify whether capital asset purchases were recorded in the records. They also did not investigate discrepancies and update the capital asset records when exceptions were found in the June 2022 fiscal year-end physical inventory."

Capital assets can include a variety of items, including land, buildings, vehicles, furniture, computers and other pieces of equipment. At BOCES, several clerks are involved in the process of tagging moveable capital assets, recording their serial numbers and purchase order numbers and assigning them inventory tag numbers as part of the organization's capital asset records. Auditors noted that it is important for BOCES officials to maintain complete and accurate records to ensure a full accounting of all purchased assets.

The audit involved a review of BOCES' records tied to 94 select purchases totaling $247,918 that were made between July 1, 2019, and March 24, 2023.

Among the 27 capital asset purchases auditors found were not recorded were one set of virtual reality classroom headsets, valued at $4,071, and two laptops purchased for the teacher center that was valued at $588. One of the computers was purchased for the Niagara County Jail in 2019 but was not recorded in the capital assets records.

In a letter attached to BOCES' response to the audit, the sheriff's office indicated that the computer in question was part of an incarcerated youth program operated by BOCES on behalf of the Lockport City School District, and the assets are considered school district property, not that of BOCES.

As to the wheel balancer and portable video magnifier that could not be located by auditors, the report indicates that a BOCES official described them as "older capital assets which could have been disposed of."

"There was no documentation, such as a board resolution or an inventory disposal form, to support that BOCES officials disposed of these capital assets in accordance with the inventory procedure, which requires officials to obtain board approval prior to disposing of assets," the audit noted.

As part of its audit report, DiNapoli's office recommended that BOCES officials take steps to verify the proper recording of recently purchased assets and also directed the organization to perform an annual physical inventory, investigate any discrepancies and update the capital asset records.

In response to the audit, BOCES' officials, in a letter to DiNapoli's office, indicated that they intended to "increase recording diligence," including running quarterly reports which they said were delayed during the audit period due to staff vacancies and the COVID-19 pandemic.