State awards $7.9 million in ARPA money for expanded cellular service

Jan. 2—JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday it was awarding more than $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 14 projects to improve cellular coverage across the state of Missouri.

This is the second round of such grants the department has awarded and two of these grants are designed to improve cellular phone coverage in Southwest Missouri.

Both are $461,521.05 grants to New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC.

—One grant will install a new tower at Missouri Highway 43 and Baseline Road in Jasper County and is slated to enhance 5G cellular service coverage in the north-central and northwestern part of Jasper County and parts of south-central Barton County.

—The other grant will install a new tower at Hume and improve cellular coverage in southern Bates and northern Vernon counties.

Both structures are expected to be finished by June 30, 2026.

"This second round of funding awarded through the Cell Towers Grant Program will further promote economic growth and public safety statewide," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "As we continue to improve Missouri's critical infrastructure, including cellular service, we appreciate the efforts of the Office of Broadband Development. As a result of this program, thousands of locations lacking adequate coverage will now receive quality, reliable cellular connectivity."

The first round of Cellular Towers Grants awarded on Oct. 20, 2023, included 29 projects for about $12 million.

Two of these projects were located in Vernon County and were designed to improve cell service around Nevada and in the central part of the county.

Projects receiving funds through the Cell Towers Grant Program's second round are expected to serve locations that previously lacked quality cellular service.

The program, administered by DED's Office of Broadband Development, was launched in May 2023 and awarded competitive grants to applicants who also contributed private funding in addition to grant funds.

"Cellular connectivity is a must-have in today's economy, and we're grateful to help deliver this necessity to areas needing it most," Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. "Thanks to partnerships with providers statewide, this grant program is helping Missourians prosper by ensuring that more businesses, communities, and families can get connected."