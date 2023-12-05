State backs school funding requests for projects, Red Clay eyes referendum: Education roundup

More holidays are on the way for many, but it's still business as usual in education throughout the state.

Make Us Visible Delaware hopes to spur more support for Asian American history to infuse in K-12 education. Also, Delaware public schools are looking for state funds to help with capital projects and deferred maintenance. For one district, that's some 29 buildings that will feel impact.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on these updates and more you may have missed.

Another event aims to spur interest in Asian American history for Delaware schools

Devin Jiang speaks at a Make Us Visible Delaware event — launching under the mission to push for more Asian American history to infuse with K-12 curricula in Delaware — in the Chinese American Community Center, of Hockessin, on Sept. 30, 2023.

Make Us Visible Delaware just launched this fall, under the mission to push for more Asian American history in Delaware's K-12 curricula.

Now, it seems the group hopes to build community support.

MUV plans to host an engagement event Saturday, Dec. 9, discussing these efforts, offering resources and more. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sanford School in Hockessin. Register ahead or learn more online.

The budding arm of a national organization hopes to meet with residents, schools and lawmakers throughout the state to see legislation supporting more Asian American history instruction, followed by active implementation. These hopes mirror efforts in Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida and other states.

State approves school funding requests for building projects, Red Clay eyes referendum

Delaware Department of Education approved several requests for state funding next fiscal year. The department green-lit 50 certificate of necessity requests last month, while 44 involved state funding.

School districts submit such requests every year, hoping for capital project or deferred maintenance assistance from the state. The state decides whether to approve, kicking in state funds that must come alongside a certain amount of local monies.

From new Appoquinimink elementary, middle and high schools, to a new Charles W. Bush Early Education Center in Brandywine or renovations to over 20 Red Clay schools — which project funding districts hoped to secure can be explored online. Some expected totals are below, in state funds, concentrated in six districts:

Appoquinimink: $223,177,971

Red Clay Consolidated: $192,309,981

Colonial: $73,449,859

Brandywine: $60,400,000

Christina: $5,503,609

Polytech: $2,953,097

Red Clay must hold a referendum to meet local funding requirements, to pave the way to some $289 million in funding for its projects. If passed, Red Clay district residents would see a net increase of $0.50 per $100 of assessed value, over three years.

If it fails, Red Clay can try again a few months later. If the referendum fails again, state funds will be withdrawn. Community information meetings are expected, as the last ask like this was back in 2015.

The referendum is set for Feb. 28, 2024.

Delaware's HBCU continues to grow

University of Delaware Blue Hens guard Christian Ray (5) jumps for the rebound, with forward Jy‡re Davis (13) covering, against the Delaware State University Hornets during the annual men's basketball game at DSU's Memorial Hall in Dover, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The Hens won 78-67.

Delaware State University just released its fall enrollment figures by late November — continuing to break records at 132 years old.

The Dover institution now has 6,451 students, an increase of 3.5% over last year and 23% since 2020. That makes it one of the fastest-growing Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country.

According to Delaware State's press release, President Tony Allen is "cautiously optimistic" toward the growth.

"As we have seen impressive growth in our enrollment since 2017, we have also seen the national trend going in the other direction," he said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the falling rates of college attendance nationwide and the steady declines in high school graduates due to lower birth rates in the U.S."

DSU also saw growth in its graduate profile, up 7% to nearly 900 students; a 5% increase in new transfer students, up to just over 300 students; and a boost in online scholars at nearly 800 students. Nearly 80% of this fall's first-year in-state students are Inspire Scholarship holders.

"The race for talent is on," Allen writes. "And we have to be prepared to meet our studentswhere they are."

