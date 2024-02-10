New state bill seeks to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at ice rinks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York state lawmaker is seeking tougher health and safety rules for ice rinks, particularly when it comes to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace wants rink operators to be required to maintain air quality devices and document air quality results. This comes after over 100 people, including children, were affected by carbon monoxide poisoning in December at Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga.

If the law is passed, penalties for not keeping up on air quality could lead to fines upwards of $2,000. Ice arenas would also need to be inspected by a public health official and get a certificate of acceptable air quality.

“Every year, dozens of people become sick from toxic fumes in indoor ice rinks. It’s so common that the US Ice Rink Association recommends that certain steps be taken routinely to ensure safe air quality at indoor ice rinks,” Wallace said in a release. “From the kids who skate at these rinks to the parents and grandparents who come watch them, New York must make sure we are doing everything we can to protect folks from this preventable danger.”

Video shows Holiday Twin Rinks employees discussing carbon monoxide detector days before closure

Additionally, the bill would create a sales-tax exemption on CO detectors and residential fire alarms in the month of October, which is National Fire Prevention Month.

“Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer and for good reason,” Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said. “Inhaling this odorless and colorless gas can initially cause flu-like symptoms like headache that starts out of the blue, dizziness, upset stomach and they can rapidly progress to tissue damage, unconsciousness and unfortunately death.”

The bill still needs to be proposed in the Senate, but if it is passed, New York would join Minnesota, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Wisconsin in enacting legislation to reduce the risk of CO poisoning in ice rinks.

