State board accepts complaints against SCRAA for open meetings violations

Feb. 16—A state board overseeing Iowa's government transparency laws has accepted four complaints against the South Central Regional Airport Agency for violating Iowa's open meetings laws on multiple occasions in 2023.

The acceptance order came at the Iowa Public Information Board's hearing on Thursday, Feb. 15, following the submission of complaints from John Bandstra, Bert Bandstra, Jack Rempe and Drew Mcgee. The complaints alleged that SCRAA's executive committee — comprised of Jim Hansen, Kevin Gaul, the Oskaloosa city manager and the Pella city administrator — has been improperly conducting its business in private following the publication of emails obtained from the committee by The Herald last November.

IPIB Executive Director Erika Eckley's analysis of the issue points to SCRAA's renewal of various leases on land it owns without putting them to public bid as an indicator that the organization's executive committee has been deliberating on matters concerning the development and recommendation of public policy issues without giving public notice of their meetings, in violation of Iowa Code Chapter 21.

Amy Beattie, legal counsel for SCRAA, argued in the initial phase of investigation that the executive committee was exempt from the requirement to publish notice because it is not a governmental body and does not concern public policy.

Eckley's analysis appeared to refute that argument, stating that subcommittees of governmental bodies formed under 28E agreements are, in themselves, considered governmental bodies and are subject to their open meetings laws if their duties include the development and recommendation of public policy matters.

"First, if it were true that the Committee's recommendations do not concern issues of public policy, there would be no reason for the committee to submit these recommendations to the Board for deliberation and action in open session," Eckley wrote. "Second, the Committee's recommendations clearly do concern issues of public policy — they concern, for example, the leasing of publicly owned land to private individuals."

At the Thursday hearing, Beattie argued that the executive committee described in SCRAA's founding 28E agreement as "established for the purpose of general oversight and administration of the Airport Facility within the policy perimeters established by the board" is not the same executive committee that appears to have been operating via private telephone call and email because no airport facility currently exists for the committee outlined in the 28E to administer and oversee.

Therefore, Beattie's argument continued, the entirely separate, yet currently-operational executive committee does not fall under the same category that the identically-named executive committee described in the 28E would, because no executive committee is specifically outlined under the 28E to function in absence of a physical airport facility.

"The committee that met to prepare the agenda and move matters forward to the SCRAA Board, which Board was always the decision maker, is not the Executive Committee referred to in the 28E Agreement," Beattie wrote in a comment to IPIB prior to Thursday's hearing. "The committee, in hindsight unfortunately, historically called itself an executive committee. But the Executive Committee named in the 28E Agreement exists only for the general oversight and administration of an Airport Facility as defined in the Agreement. We are a long way from that happening."

She added that SCRAA had "absolutely no intent to not comply with the law."

"We do think it is very important that IPIB give all governmental entities clearer direction. For example, a footnote states: 'On the other hand, any advisory group that is not specifically defined as a governmental body is not subject to the chapter 21 requirements when it meets,'" she added. "We now understand that the reason we are before you is because the 28E Agreement establishes an Executive Committee to act once there is an Airport Facility and we unfortunately called the current two representative committee an 'executive committee.' If we had called it an 'agenda committee' we assume there would not have been any issue."

When asked if Beattie's argument changed her concluding analysis that SCRAA's executive committee had failed to comply with open meetings laws, Eckley stated that the "short answer would be 'no.'"

"An executive committee was created in the 28E agreement. The executive committee, it has been operational for 11 years now, providing recommendations to the airport agency. And so, it gets very difficult to determine if, all of a sudden, something is called the same thing, but it isn't. I don't know. It just gets too complicated," Eckley said. "If a 28E agreement creates a committee, that committee meets, and then just because it's maybe doing something a little different than originally proposed, but still doing things recommending policy under Chapter 21, I don't know if that makes a difference."

Prior to Thursday's hearing, Beattie stated in emails to Eckley that SCRAA has plans to make changes to its bylaws to address concerns around the executive committee. In the emails to IPIB Executive Director Erika Eckley, SCRAA legal counsel Amy Beattie stated that the City of Pella and the City of Oskaloosa will be "amending and restating the 28E Agreement to reflect that they are the only two parties in the SCRAA and making appropriate changes, which includes removing any reference to an Executive Committee."

Beattie wrote that the matter must be handled at the city level, will require the approval of both city councils, and that the cities project a completion date of 60 days.

"The SCRAA agrees to publish notice of any Executive Committee meeting," Beattie continued. "There have been no Executive Committee meetings since the last Board meeting and there are none planned in the foreseeable future."

Complainant John Bandstra spoke during the public comment session at Thursday's hearing, and emphasized that a commitment to future transparency does not erase past wrongs.

"Future promises do not eliminate past actions," Bandstra told IPIB. "The actions that were taken [by SCRAA] have financial influence and consequences that were made during these nonpublic meetings."

Ultimately, IPIB voted to accept and consolidate the four complaints into a single matter. In accordance with the code, an attempt at a private settlement will be the next step.

Editor Kyle Ocker contributed to this report.

Channing Rucks can be reached at crucks@oskyherald.com.