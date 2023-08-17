State board denies parole for man convicted of killing Kitsap County deputy in 1978

LACEY – The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board ruled this week that Nedley Norman Jr., convicted of the 1978 murder of Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Allred, was not parolable and added ten years to his minimum prison term.

Norman, 67, is serving out a life sentence that allows for the possibility of parole at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane.

In a written decision following deliberations on Norman's case on Monday, the board said it may see Norman sooner if he took responsibility for the crime and participated in appropriate risk-related programming.

“Nothing of significance has changed since Mr. Norman’s last hearing with the board,” the decision said. “He continues to deny his role in the murder of a law enforcement officer and provides a story that continues to be unbelievable. In addition to his absence of responsibility for his actions, Mr. Norman also appears to lack the ability to understand the impacts of his actions and the toll it has taken on the community and survivors of his crime. It is not clear to the board if Mr. Norman has addressed his criminogenic risks and needs as he has never been truthful about his role in the murder and/or taken responsibility for his crime. Consequently, the board cannot find him a fully rehabilitated and fit subject for release.”

During deliberations on Monday, board members emphasized that they were looking for Norman to take responsibility for the crime.

Speaking with the Kitsap Sun in a phone interview on Wednesday, Norman maintained his innocence, which he said he has contended “all along.” Addressing the board’s emphasis that he takes responsibility for the shooting, Norman said, “I guess what I don’t understand is that won’t cure anything. What would that cure, and what would that change? What would that do? You just can’t stand by and lie.”

Allred, 30, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop on Illahee Road in April 1978. Norman was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder in a trial in Pierce County later that year and was sentenced to death for Allred’s killing. His sentence was eventually changed to life without the possibility of parole when the state Supreme Court struck down the death penalty and then changed again following a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to an indeterminate sentence with a minimum term of 600 months and a maximum term of life. Norman became eligible for parole under that sentence.

A Kitsap Sun reporter sat in on ISRB deliberations in Lacey on Monday, in which board members considered Norman’s parole case, including his own testimony before the board, risk assessments, a psychological assessment, and Norman’s activity in prison. Board members eventually landed on adding 120 months to Norman’s minimum term.

“He’s still denying that he committed the offense,” said board member Jeff Patnode. “He’s still saying it wasn’t him, and he provided a pretty, again, unbelievable version in the hearing. It didn’t make sense to me, and I do believe is consistent with what he has said in the past.”

Said board member Lori Ramsdell-Gilkey: “It’s not just that he says he’s not the shooter, but he has not really accepted that he was even there and a part of this. He acts like he was just really on the periphery.”

“Like a victim of circumstance almost,” said board member Elyse Balmert.

Said board member Kecia Rongen: “Really, we’re looking for him to take responsibility and show some remorse for the crime that he committed.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Board denies parole for man convicted of killing Kitsap deputy