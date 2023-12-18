State Board of Education selects new State Superintendent

Dec. 18—COLUMBUS — The State Board of Education of Ohio today announced Paul Craft as the next superintendent of public instruction.

Craft, who is currently serving as superintendent of Buckeye Valley Local Schools, will serve in the leadership role to oversee the newly re-imagined state agency working on behalf of the State Board of Education of Ohio. The agency focuses on issues pertaining to educator licensure, evaluations, professional conduct, the Resident Educator Program and the annual Ohio Teacher of the Year recognition.

"Paul Craft is a dynamic leader who is ready to make a difference as state superintendent," said Paul LaRue, president of the State Board of Education of Ohio. "We want to make sure Ohio is a national leader when it comes to our teaching workforce, and Paul Craft will position us to advance the work focused on having excellent educators in our classrooms."

"I am honored to serve as superintendent of public instruction and lead the talented and dedicated team working on behalf of the State Board of Education and Ohio's school communities," said Craft. "Ohio is home to outstanding educators and school personnel, and I'm excited to lead the work to ensure we have an excellent education workforce ready to make a difference for students."

I appreciate the important work my current team is doing at Buckeye Valley, and I am proud to have been a part of their teaching and learning community."