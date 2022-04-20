State board hears appeal from fired State Police trooper

Apr. 20—CONCORD — A fired New Hampshire State Police trooper admitted to making illegal "cursory" searches of the cellphones of suspects in six different cases, an internal investigator testified on Tuesday.

Flanked by his lawyers, former trooper Haden Wilber listened attentively as the internal State police investigator told the state Personnel Appeals Board about the warrantless searches, a practice not condoned in the State police manual for arrests and searches.

In August, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes fired Wilber, a member of a patrol unit that concentrates on drug interdiction, after the state paid $212,000 to a Maine woman who was jailed for 13 days on Wilber's suspicion that she had hidden drugs inside her body.

Drug tests, X-rays and a cavity search of the suspect, Robyn White of Phillips, Maine, produced no evidence.

Wilber has appealed his termination, and a two-day hearing began Tuesday.

Internal investigator Sgt. Justin Rowe testified that he interviewed Wilber four times about the White case. During one interview, Wilber admitted scanning White's phone looking for names of drug dealers, their contact information, their locations and past drug deals, Rowe said.

Wilber also did that in about five other cases, Rowe said.

Wilber said the searches bolstered his suspicions, and they familiarized him with what he officially would receive later with a warrant, Rowe testified. Wilber initially said he was trained to do cursory searches, which policy manuals allowed.

But Wilber eventually admitted that, though his Mobile Enforcement Team was encouraged to "push the envelope" in drug interdiction, they were not to violate a suspect's rights, Rowe recounted. Wilber eventually admitted overstepping his bounds.

"I felt I caught him in a lie," Rowe said. "When I confronted him with that, he said he had indeed gone further with the cursory search of the phone."

Wilber's lawyers have said that Wilber's memory failed him several times and he used poorly chosen words, but he did not make intentional misstatements of facts. They also say that Wilber was being confronted with facts from a case four years old.

"It is common for witnesses, even Troopers, to fail to remember events or actions," read a letter submitted by Wilber's lawyers to the Appeals Board. "This is why there is the term 'refreshing the witness' memory' with a document or report," they wrote.

Rowe faulted Wilber on several other accounts:

—Wilber said the last time he saw the cellphone was three days after the arrest. But records at the Troop A evidence room showed he checked it out 36 days later. The cellphone remains unaccounted for.

—Wilber told Rowe he never obtained a search warrant for the cellphone. But then he later found a copy of the application and the signed warrant in a file folder in his cruiser, and his lawyer turned it over to Rowe.

—Wilber said he never searched the phone, but in text exchanges Wilber told a Maine sheriff deputy that he had downloaded the telephone and had PDFs of the information.

—Although a judge signed off on search warrants for the phone and White's body cavities, Wilber never completed the process by submitting a search inventory to the court, as required by law.

—Wilber was vague in his investigation reports. For example, he never identified a Strafford County jailer who supposedly detected abnormalities during an X-ray, which prompted Wilber to seek a more intrusive body cavity search. Jail reports, however, said the X-ray was normal.

Rowe said Wilber's memory lapses are hard to fathom. Wilber had a good recall for some facts, but that memory vanished when confronted with the texts from the Maine deputy or the evidence log entry that shows he retrieved the phone.

"He was intentionally minimizing his shortcomings," Rowe said. "He was having that standard answer: 'I don't recall,' 'Not to my recollection.'"

Wilber is expected to testify Wednesday.

mhayward@unionleader.com