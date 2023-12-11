New state board to oversee toll lane projects in Tennessee, as Democrats seek local say

Two prominent Democrats are calling for local governments to have a say in where the state builds optional toll lanes authorized by a new law, as state officials have named a Transportation Modernization Board to oversee development and operation of the plan.

The board was created by Gov. Bill Lee’s Transportation Modernization Act, approved by the state legislature this year, which allocated $3.3 billion in one-time funding for road projects across the state.

The new law authorized the state to contract with private companies to build and manage new express lanes that charge drivers user fees – dubbed “choice lanes” by the Lee administration – in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion.

Lee's proposal sparked controversy from local governments, including Metro Nashville, which objected to toll lanes being constructed without local officials weighing in.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, the state has a $26 billion backlog of unfunded road projects, which the legislation starts to address. Of the $3.3 billion, each of TDOT's four regions will receive $750 million to fund road improvement projects, and the state's fund supporting local government road construction projects will also get $300 million. No funding was included for transit systems or alternate transportation modes.

Traffic drives along I-24 and I-65 in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

New board has approval of 'choice lane' projects

The five-member Transportation Modernization Board has authority – without local approval – to authorize development and operation of toll lane projects. Board members are appointed by legislative leaders and the governor. Their terms started Oct 1.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, named former Oak Ridge Mayor David Bradshaw to the board.Bradshaw is area manager of Pinnacle Financial Partners and board member of the Knox County Development Corporation.

“David Bradshaw is a man of superior talent and experience who has demonstrated a great capacity for public service. I am confident he will make great contributions to this board,” McNally told The Tennessean. “I was proud to appoint him.”

Transportation plan: Tennessee Senate passes governor's $3 billion transportation plan

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, appointed Bristol developer Steve Johnson. Johnson, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is owner of the Bristol, Virginia-based Johnson Commercial Development.

Lee appointed Memphis attorney Mike Keeney, who is chair of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. Keeney also serves on the Douglas Henry State Museum Commission, and the state’s Sports Wagering Council. Lee’s ex officio designee is Fred Decosimo, who served as statewide treasurer for Lee’s gubernatorial campaign, and also previously served on the governor’s Faith Based Initiatives board.

“With any board or commission appointment, Gov. Lee selects highly-qualified Tennesseans who offer unique value and are willing to serve," Lee spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson said. "The Governor is proud to select two individuals who represent communities on both ends of the state and are committed to preparing Tennessee for continued growth and economic opportunity.”

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Broadway Bridge in downtown Nashville on October 18, 2023.

TDOT Commissioner and Deputy Gov. Butch Eley will also serve on the board.

The new law also authorized TDOT to tackle projects through a design-build workflow model, seeking to shorten the time to complete projects. The department is expected to announce more details about choice lanes projects on December 18.

Democrats file bill to give local governments approval toll lane projects

Meanwhile, two prominent Democrats are proposing that the state formally give local governments a say. House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, filed legislation this week that would give local governments final approval for where toll lanes are constructed on state highways.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D- Nashville, looks on during a press conference following the last day of session at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, April 21, 2023.

“Perhaps one of the more shocking parts of Governor Bill Lee’s transportation privatization law was how he paved the way for the privatization of state roadways in all 95 counties with no local input,” Clemmons said in a statement. “Most Tennessee families would be shocked to learn that Gov. Lee and the GOP supermajority gave unelected political appointees full discretion to decide whether a private company can charge them a toll to drive on the most heavily used roadways in their town.”

The Lee administration has not proposed dedicated toll roads, where motorists would have no other option other than pay a fee to travel. Instead, they insist drivers will have an option for an express lane or drive on an existing lane for free.

Clemmons and Campbell’s bill would require final approval from local governing bodies before any toll lanes may be constructed.

“It’s incredibly troubling to think that a few handpicked, unqualified political appointees in a Nashville boardroom have the power to decide to build a toll lane in any community on any state roadway in Tennessee without any local input,” Campbell said.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN toll lanes: New board to oversee work as Democrats want local say