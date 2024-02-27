State board suspends certificates of former Krebs teacher

Feb. 27—Teaching certificates of a former special education teacher accused of abusing two students was suspended by a state board.

Stacy Maelynne Parker, 59, of Hartshorne, was charged with four counts of felony child abuse after video footage showed the woman allegedly abusing two Krebs Public School students in a classroom in August 2023.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously voted Feb. 22 to suspend Parker's teaching certificate due to the charges filed against her.

The vote suspends Parker's teaching certificate "immediately, pending an individual proceeding for revocation and that a hearing officer be appointed to conduct a hearing on a later date."

According to OSDE's online official record of educator certificates, Parker held certificates in learning disability for newborns to grade 12, mentally handicapped for newborn to grade 12, mild-moderate disabilities for pre-k to grade 12, and severe-profound/multiple disabilities for pre-k to grade 12. All certificates were shown to be suspended as of Monday.

An affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into Parker began in August 2023 after a Krebs Public School official asked the school resource officer to review surveillance footage of an incident involving a teacher and to make a report.

Krebs School Resource Officer Leslie Cox wrote in his report four short videos were provided that showed Parker dragging a student by his feet across the floor, dragging and tossing the student into a desk and turning the desk and holding the desk so the child could not escape. Another video showed Parker "violently" pulling a tablet from a student and pulling on the student's foot while bent over the child.

"After I reviewed the approximately 8.5 minutes of video, it was deemed apparent that this was a criminal action made by Parker against several students," Cox wrote in his report. "Due to her aggressive nature and the inability to deescalate children who need special attention, especially when overstimulate, she caused the multiple situations to escalate and became physically violent with these children."

The report stated the video reviewed by investigators showed Parker would "stop her aggressive behaviors" while school administration was present in the classroom.

A search warrant was signed by a Pittsburg County judge for all video footage from the classroom Parker was in with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation called in to assist investigators with retrieving the footage from the school's server, the affidavit states.

Investigators served a second search warrant on the system after concerns were raised about the possibility of "some evidence being moved or taken off the server" after it was learned 16 cameras, including the three in Parker's classroom, were not available, the affidavit states.

A backup server with the footage was later found by investigators with the requested footage retrieved, the report states.

Cox wrote in his report approximately 108 hours of footage was obtained with the footage showing Parker "progressively getting more agitated, stern, violent, and physical with the children."

"To conclude this investigation, my findings have made clear it is apparent that Ms. Parker has intentional behavior towards students in her class," Cox wrote in his report. "In the video evidence, it is clear that Ms. Parker shows intention by not displaying her violent behaviors around administration, but continuously would verbally and physically attack students several times."