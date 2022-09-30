State board to vote on revoking police certifications for officers

Salem Police Department headquarters in Salem, Oregon on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Nearly a dozen officers in Oregon, including two who have worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, could permanently lose their police certification due to allegations that include theft and driving while drunk.

The Department of Safety Standards & Training is the state agency responsible for certifying and licensing officers, emergency dispatchers, private investigators and other groups that deal with the law. The department also investigates cases involving officer discipline, including economic sanctions.

DPSST's Police Policy Committee has made recommendations to thedepartment's board regarding the discipline of 11 officers. The board will vote Oct. 27.

In November 2019, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy Jerry Wollenschlaeger medically retired with a settlement agreement during a criminal investigation after he was charged with theft for stealing a $12 credit from a video poker machine, according to court documents. Wollenschlaeger reached a civil compromise with the woman whose money he used and paid her $1,000.

In the proposed action document from DPSST, his certification would be revoked for life.

Raymond Dube, a former officer with the state police, was terminated in October 2019 after allegations he was untruthful during a criminal investigation into whether he was intoxicated while driving his vehicle. After an investigation, DPSST issued a notice of intent to revokehis police certification because Dube does not "meet the requirements of good moral fitness," according to the investigation report. The Police Policy Committee is proposing to revoke Dube's certification for 10 years.

Tyrone Jenkins, a former deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, was being investigated by DPSST for a criminal citation involving a domestic disturbance. The Linn County district attorney decided not to prosecute. The Police Policy Committee is recommending the board take no action against his certifications.

Story continues

Steve Bellshaw, a former deputy chief for the Salem Police Department, is also under investigation by DPSST. His case is not before the board at its next meeting.

Bellshaw retired under a separation agreement earlier this year where he was paid $53,500 in severance pay. DPSST is investigating the separation agreement. This was first reported by the Salem Reporter.

Requests for records for the DPSST investigation by the Statesman Journal were denied except for the general release of the agreement.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: State board to vote on revoking police certifications for officers