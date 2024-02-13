State Border Guard Service describes current situation on Ukrainian-Polish border

As of Tuesday morning, about 1,250 lorries were queuing at the border between Ukraine and Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As of now, there are five such checkpoints (where traffic for lorries is blocked – ed.).

...A small number of lorries are allowed to pass. Between one and three lorries are allowed through each hour in both directions. The strike organisers and participants set their own quota. Other types of vehicles [such as private cars and light commercial vehicles] are not affected.

...As of this morning, a total of 1,250 lorries are queuing at these five checkpoints. The biggest queue is opposite Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. These lorries are stuck in Poland waiting to cross the border to Ukraine. The situation is better at Ustyluh and Uhryniv, where there are practically no queues.

However, each checkpoint has its own peculiarities: in some places, lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes, i.e. large lorries, can cross the border. For example, empty lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes and smaller [laden] lorries can cross the border at Ustyluh and Uhryniv.

We are also seeing a decrease in the number of lorries crossing the border. This is especially noticeable in the direction of the Yahodyn crossing point. Earlier, before traffic was blocked, 1,200-1,400 lorries transited this checkpoint in both directions. But yesterday, for example, 95 lorries crossed the border, seven of which were heading towards Poland and the rest towards Ukraine."

Background:

On Friday, farmers from all over Poland launched another protest, which is expected to last for 30 days. It involves, among other things, blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine.

On Sunday, near the Dorohusk checkpoint, protesters spilled some grain out of Ukrainian lorries that had crossed the border.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland expects a strong reaction from the Polish side after the incident at the border.

