State Border Guards Service says there is fake information about mining border with Hungary

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported that fake information about "mining of the border with Hungary" has been spread.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Border guards have discovered that a video has started to appear online, in which a person in a military uniform with his face covered, calling himself a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claims to have received an order to mine the areas near the border with Hungary.

The video is being shared on various social media platforms with the claims that the mining is supposedly being carried out to stop border crossers or Hungarian troops.

The State Border Guard Service emphasised that the information about mining the border with Hungary is not true and is nothing but a fake news story aimed at negatively affecting the public situation.

Citizens are asked not to spread false reports and to analyse information consciously.

