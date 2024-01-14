State border service: Romanian farmers resume truck blockade

Romanian farmers have started blocking trucks again through the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 14.

However, the movement of cars, buses, and pedestrians is being carried out as usual.t

The State Border Guard Service on Jan. 13 reported that Romanian farmers had stopped the blockade.

In its earlier update, the State Border Guard Service said that there were no "significant lines" of trucks headed toward Ukraine.

Romania's Siret border checkpoint is across from Ukraine's Porubne border checkpoint in Chernivtsi Oblast.

The incident was preceded by Polish truckers blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

That blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.

