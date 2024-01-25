After state budget cuts, three fire departments have less cash for new gear. What got cut

With tax revenues trailing forecasts through the first six months of fiscal 2024, Gov. Maura Healey recently announced $375 million in budget cuts, and three local fire departments will be feeling the effects.

The Medway, Milford and Natick fire departments will each receive 50% less money than they had earmarked as part of $1.68 million in municipal fire department funding being cut statewide.

"Local earmarks will be cut 50% and there are significant dollar amounts for some cities and towns," said Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson.

In a Jan. 11 letter to members, Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon Jr. informed them of the cuts, listing all fire departments affected. Other departments affected include Auburn, Berlin, Norfolk, Stow and Worcester.

Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson said his department's earmark has been cut in half, from $35,000 to $17,500, but "we'll still get what we need."

"We will continue to dig into these cuts and advocate for the funding to be restored," MacKinnon wrote in the letter, which was also posted on the organization's Facebook page. "We implore you to start conversations with your fire chiefs and local elected officials to determine how these budget cuts may impact your members."

In Medway, the Fire Department was earmarked to get $20,000 to start a paramedic bike program, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Fasolino said. It will now get $10,000.

"We were going to have it up and running in the spring," Fasolino said. "We're scaling it back. We're not getting as many bikes as we anticipated."

The program originally called for the department buying two electric bicycles and related equipment for paramedics to use during big events or if someone was injured on a walking rail. Fasolino said incidents sometimes occur in places that traditional vehicles can't reach.

Paramedics on bicycles can respond quicker, getting people the help they need.

"We were ready to pull the trigger and purchase the stuff, but we heard through the grapevine this may be happening, so we held off," said Fasolino. "We should still be able to have one bike in operation."

Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke said his department saw its earmark slashed from $25,000 to $12,500.

Natick wanted to buy new protective gear

Natick was supposed to receive $25,000 to buy personal protective equipment, Fire Chief Jason Ferschke said. He said officials are awaiting final clarification from the state, but he expects the department to instead receive $12,500.

"That's two sets of structural firefighting gear that we were anticipating replacing that we won't be able to replace," he said.

Milford was planning to replace hoses

The Milford Fire Department was originally supposed to receive $35,000 but now will receive $17,500, Nelson said. The money was to be used to purchase new hoses to replace others that are out of date.

"We're still going to receive some money," Nelson said. "We're not in a situation where we can't function. I guess budgets are tight and they have to do what they have to do. We'll still get what we need. We'll still be able to take advantage of the money we're getting."

