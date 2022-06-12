State budget: Guernsey and Noble counties receive funding for community projects

Byesville Village Square will become Patriot Park. The funding from the capital budget will pay for 90 percent of the project which will turn the town square in a park to honor veterans and first responders. It will also give village residents a concert/community gathering area.

The Guernsey County area is expected to receive $1,540,000 for six community projects according to capital budget, while Noble County will receive $355,000 for three projects.

Money from the Ohio Capital Budget is allocated every couple years. Representatives and senators from across the state vie for local projects.

The Wilds

The Wilds will get $900,000 for The Wilds RV park and campground and another $100,000 for The Wilds shade and shelter improvements.

The Wilds, which received a $2.2 million grant from Economic Development Administration via American Rescue Plan funding to build a 60-acre RV park and campground, previously stated additional funding from the state would allow the nonprofit conservation center to build a second restroom and shower facility, a camp store, a picnic pavilion and several sports courts.

Details on The Wilds shade and shelter improvements were not available.

Salt Fork State Park

Salt Fork is set to receive $50,000 for trail improvement. Information regarding the improvements was not available.

Patriot Park

Patriot Park will received $90,000. Byesville Village Administrator Brennan Dudley said without this funding the village could not moveing forward with the project to revitalize the town square in a park to honor veterans and first responders, and give village residents a concert/community gathering site.

Dudley said residents could expect to see work on the project begin soon and be completed in the spring. The funding covers the cost of the project except for approximately $10,000, which the village is seeking donations for.

Ohio Hills Quaker City Health Center

Jan Chambers, director of Outreach for Ohio Hills Health Services, said a $100,000 will allow them to upgrade the Quaker City Health Center, which was once a house.

Chambers said things such as automatic door openers, parking closer to the entrance and an elevator would make it easier and safer for patients and staff.

There are also plans to put in a room decided to tele-health to help increase health care in an area that is underserved.

The total cost of the project is $209,000. The additional $109,000 will be paid for by Ohio Hills Health Services.

Building at the fairgrounds

The Guernsey County fair board will receive $300,000 for the construction of a new 148 by 80 foot multi-purpose building at the Guernsey County fairgrounds. The project is estimated to cost $1 million.

Currently the board has $110,000 for the project. Fair Board president Josh Stiers said the funding will help move the project along.

Noble County

Noble County is set to receive $355,000 for the Noble County Heritage Park, Caldwell walking track and Caldwell Race Track.

Noble County Commissioner Brad Peoples said

the main projects at the park will be the resurfacing of the tennis and basketballs courts along with new lighting and increased accessibilit.

Peoples said if he gets the go-ahead, work can begin this summer and hopefully be completed by the beginning of the school year.

Caldwell Mayor Misty Wells said the $55,000 for the walking track would be use to expand the track and add some outdoor fitness equipment. The project which is estimated to be close to $140,000 would involve widening the track to make it more ADA accessible, allow room for bikes and making it a bit longer.

The Village of Caldwell has partnered with jobs and Family Services, the Developmentally Disabled Board and the health department to add ADA accessible exercise equipment to the trail.

Caldwell is also receiving $55,000 for lights around the horse track at the fairgrounds.

"For Noble County we were significantly funded once again," Wells said. "It's been good. We have been working on a lot of quality-of-life projects."

