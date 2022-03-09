With work on state budget undone, Florida legislative session going into overtime

The 2022 legislative session is going into overtime.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, on Wednesday confirmed that work on the 2022-23 state budget would not be done in time for the 60-day session's scheduled last day on Friday.

Instead, lawmakers will adjourn for the weekend and return to Tallahassee Monday to debate and vote on the over $100 billion spending plan that goes into effect July 1.

Simpson said he expected a final agreed-upon budget between the House and Senate would be delivered to lawmakers Thursday.

That triggers a constitutionally mandated 72-hour "cooling off" period for legislators to review the appropriations bill and related documents. The budget is the one piece of legislation the Legislature must approve each year.

President of the Senate Wilton Simpson presents an opening statement to the Florida Senate during the opening day of the 2022 Florida Legislative Session Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The resolution to extend session wasn't out by noon Wednesday, but it will likely apply to budget work only — meaning all other bills still pending by the stroke of midnight at the end of the last day could be dead.

"We certainly will come back Monday, I believe, to vote on the budget,” Simpson said during Wednesday's Senate floor session. “We will debate ite will have everything ready to go."

As the USA TODAY Network–Florida Capital Bureau reported Tuesday, House and Senate negotiators have been bogged down by a host of still-unsettled big ticket items.

Successes so far: In K-12 education, negotiators reached general agreement on an almost $385-per-student increase in school funding — a nearly 5% boost that would bring funding to an average $8,143 for each of Florida's 2.9 million school kids.

Lawmakers also dropped a House-pushed $200 million redistribution of funds from 12 counties that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates last year.

Instead, they would put the same amount of money into a "school recognition" program that would reward faculty and staff in "highly productive" schools that excelled amid the challenges of the pandemic.

The 12 districts are Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia counties. It's not yet clear whether teachers and staff there will be eligible for the recognition money.

And negotiators have OK'd a 5.38% pay raise for all state employees, along with setting a new, $15-an-hour minimum wage for these workers, and $20-an-hour minimum salaries for state firefighters and correctional officers.

