State Bureau of Investigation: More than $100 million seized from Zhevago's accounts in Switzerland

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation reported on May 17 that it was working alongside the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets to retrieve more than $113 million in frozen assets from a Swiss account belonging to Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago.

The funds were seized following the ruling of the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv on Oct. 26, 2022, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Currently, the State Bureau of Investigation and Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets are coordinating with their Swiss counterparts to retrieve the funds, the law enforcement agency wrote.

Zhevago was charged with embezzling and laundering $113 million at Finance & Credit Bank in 2019. In 2021, he was put on the Interpol wanted list.

A French court determined on March 30 that Zhevago should not be extradited.

Zhevago is linked to the ongoing scandal surrounding Vsevolod Kniaziev, the head of Ukraine's Supreme Court, who was charged with corruption on May 16 and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Kniaziev is accused of receiving nearly $3 million in bribes. According to Ukrainian news outlet ZN.UA, Kniaziev had allegedly received money for supporting a court ruling in favor of Zhevago.

Zhevago denied the accusation. However, during a press briefing on May 16, Semen Kryvonos, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, confirmed that Zhevago was involved in the bribery case.