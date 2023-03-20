State Bureau of Investigation reveals details of deaths of four soldiers in Desna training centre

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances of the deaths of four soldiers in the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Chernihiv Oblast).

Source: State Bureau of Investigation press service in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The State Bureau of Investigation has established that a projectile detonated at a military unit in Chernihiv Oblast during firing exercises. Four soldiers were killed in the explosion."

Details: The State Bureau of Investigation officers went to the scene right away, carried out an inspection and seized material evidence.

The bodies of four soldiers were sent to the Chernihiv Oblast Forensic Examination Bureau in order to conduct the relevant autopsies.

Criminal proceedings on violating the rules for handling weapons (Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been registered.

The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office in the Military and Defence Sphere of the Desnianskyi District of Chernihiv is conducting the investigation.

Background: On 19 March, an incident occurred at the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Chernihiv Oblast), as a result of which four soldiers were killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!