State calls Rebecca Ruud's husband to testify against her at Savannah Leckie murder trial

Robert Peat Jr., took the witness stand during his wife Rebecca Ruud's trial in the death of Ruud's biological daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017.

On day two of the trial, Rebecca Ruud's husband and co-defendant, Robert Peat Jr., took the stand as a witness for the prosecution to testify against his wife in regard to the death of Ruud's biological daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017.

Though reluctant at first — even prompting Judge Calvin Holden to tell him if he didn't want to testify he could "get off the stand" — Peat eventually testified about Leckie's disappearance, Leckie and Ruud's relationship and a recording device that was given to him by Ruud, which contained Ruud's apparent confession to some of the crimes she was arrested for.

Peat, who was one of the last people to see Leckie alive according to evidence presented at the trial, is also charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a child resulting in death, felony murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection to Leckie's death.

The prosecution questioned Peat about a bottle of hydrocodone that Ruud had been prescribed for burn injuries days before Leckie disappeared. The prosecution alleges the pills were given to Leckie before her body was burned.

According to Peat, the day Leckie was reported missing he went into the camper trailer and couldn't find her and the bottle of medication was almost completely empty.

The prosecution also asked Peat about the days leading up to Leckie's disappearance. According to Peat, Leckie and Ruud had been arguing in the days leading up to her disappearance about Leckie not completing her homework. Peat testified that the last time he saw her, Leckie was leaving a bonfire the three had on Ruud's property the day after a large brush fire.

Peat also testified that before Ruud was arrested, she had given him many items to store. Among the items was a cardboard box with journals, pens and a recording device. Peat said he left the items at his parents' house for more than a year while he was in jail. Following his release, Peat listened to the recording and turned it over to law enforcement.

Rebecca Ruud next to one of her attorneys during her trial in which she is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017.

The recording, which was of Ruud having a discussion with a public defender, was initially deemed to be privileged, but last year the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that because Ruud had given the recording to Peat she had waived privilege. The recording was played in trial on the first day as a part of the prosecution's evidence.

In the recording, Ruud admitted to burning Leckie's body, however, Ruud stated that Leckie had killed herself. In the recording, Ruud said that the day before Leckie died, her daughter had tried to throw herself into the brush fire that started on Ruud's property and Leckie had been injured on her hand. In the recording, she also said Leckie had been acting suicidal.

However, in his testimony, Peat contradicted that saying he did not see Leckie with any injuries following the fire and she had been acting "normal" in the days following.

Ruud and Peat had known each other for more than 10 years and had been in an on- and off-again relationship. They got married on Aug. 4, 2017, the day Leckie's remains were found.

Prosecutor's asked Peat if he wanted a divorce from Ruud, and though the defense objected, he answered, "I do."

Leckie's adopted mother, Tamile Leckie-Montague also testified during the second day of the trial.

Prosecutors asked Montague about certain "disciplinary measures" Ruud used on Leckie, including hosing her down instead of letting her take a shower and making her crawl through a pig pen. Montague said she did not approve of any of those methods as discipline.

Defense attorneys focused their questions on Leckie and her various diagnoses which included ADHD, autism and depression, working to establish their premise that Leckie killed herself.

"Did Savannah ever talk about trying to commit suicide?" asked public defender Laura King.

"I don't recollect her trying to kill herself," Montague said.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

