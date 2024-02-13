State capitol focuses on Higher Education Day

Feb. 12—The Oklahoma Press Association held its Legislative Summit meeting at the Oklahoma State Capitol Thursday. The day coincided with Higher Education Day, where hundreds of public university and college students, staff and faculty from across the state gathered at the Capitol.

Students met with legislators and heard speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Speaker Charles McCall, Sen. Adam Pugh, Rep. Mark McBride, State Regents chair Jack Sherry and Chancellor Allison Garrett.

"Over half of the top 100 occupations identified as critical for our state require an associate degree or higher, including the top 29 highest paying jobs," said Garrett, per a press release by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. "Investing in higher education drives economic opportunity for individual Oklahomans and strengthens the workforce pipeline for our vibrant business community."

Fourteen recipients of the Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education were recognized for "their steadfast leadership and support of public higher education in the 2023 legislative session."

"These legislative leaders are dedicated to advancing Oklahoma's higher education system and the students we serve," Sherry said. "We value our collaborative relationships with legislators and deeply appreciate their investment in our shared goal to meet current and future workforce needs and help individual Oklahomans achieve their dreams."

Stitt's statements at his State of the State address Feb. 5 regarding consolidating colleges was also a topic at the OPA Legislative Summit. He said he wants to empower Oklahoma's colleges and universities to be the "best in the nation," and the state needs to focus on outcome-based higher education models and stop subsidizing institutions across the state with the lowest enrollment and graduation rates.

Stitt also noted that "technology has transformed the way we do higher education, so we can't keep relying on 20th century education models to bring our students into the future workforce."

He said each college and university needs to focus on the subjects they are best at and become the premier institutions in their area.

"I want to see legislation that incentivizes models that fulfill our state's workforce needs," Stitt said. "I also want our regents to focus on consolidating colleges and universities that aren't meeting this standard."

During the OPA meeting, Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, also spoke to the idea of consolidating colleges across the State. Matthews said he had not studied the issue in-depth, but said he considered it a possibly difficult task.

"The fact that we had such a fight with consolidating superintendents of public schools in communities, I think that's going to be a big hill to climb," Matthews said. "I'm going to wait and see ... if you couldn't do (that with) superintendents, I think it's going to be very difficult to do (that with) colleges."

House Democratic Floor Leader Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, said Stitt may not even know at this point what falls under Stitt's idea of consolidation, and Fugate thinks it's another "talking point" for the governor.

"Our governor is talking about closing our most affordable and cost-effective higher education, just so he can chase a 40,000-student number at our flagship universities," Fugate said. "Why would we do that? ... If you look at rural Oklahoma, you will see we have small colleges and community colleges, and the regional colleges ... that exist out there that are providing quality education at affordable prices to people without having to uproot them to seek an education in Stillwater or Norman."

Another approach would be to follow the pattern of moving to one state college in states like California and New York, but Fugate said he doesn't think Stitt wants to follow those states' procedures.

"To have large, wholesale state university systems .... (is) not nearly as affordable as what we have right here in Oklahoma," Fugate said.

If the state is seeing a concern with what might be considered a "woke" agenda, Fugate said it's not happening in rural colleges and universities.

"Those are the conservative ones, those are made up of small-town Oklahoma folks," Fugate said.

Fugate said Oklahoma doesn't need to consolidate its quality, affordable education — it needs to promote it.

Of those colleges and universities governed by the Oklahoma State University Agricultural and Mechanical Board of Regents, Northeastern State University had nearly 5,000 full-time students enrolled in the fall of 2023, per a report by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The other three include Oklahoma Panhandle State University with 907 full-time students, Conners State College with 1,405 and Langston University with 1,870.