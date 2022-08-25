State Capitol officer from Oconomowoc charged with child pornography possession

A Wisconsin State Capitol police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with felony child pornography possession.

If convicted, Timothy McCormack of Oconomowoc could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, filed Aug. 19 in Waukesha County Circuit Court, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation on Aug. 12 that a pornographic image of a child was downloaded to an IP address in March. The address was later found to belong to McCormack, the complaint said.

A warrant was issued to search McCormack's residence. The search turned up a flash drive containing a collage of 15 images, six of which included infants and children engaged in sexual acts, the complaint said.

McCormack was released Aug. 22 on a $100,000 signature bond, according to online court records. He is scheduled to appear in court next Sept. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

McCormack was hired by Capitol Police in May 2019 as a full-time sergeant and is currently on unpaid administrative leave, according to Tatyana Warrick, communications director for the Department of Administration.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the state Department of Justice.

MocCormack's attorney, Paul Bucher said his defendant will fight the charges.

"Mr. McCormack has continued to cooperate, and he was extremely surprised they found the photos as described in the complaint, and we will continue to defend this case," Bucher told the Journal Sentinel. "He is presumed innocent and the defendant has had his life turned upside down, and we’re going to try to do everything we can."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

