State Capitol placed on lockdown after police chase, shots fired. Suspect detained.

The state Capitol building and Capitol Annex were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, following a police chase of an armed man that ended near the Capitol.

Frankfort police had flagged down a reportedly stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive, to the West of the Capitol building, according to Frankfort Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Aubrey. Two men fled on foot from the vehicle and one of them shot at officers, Aubrey said.

The armed man is in custody, while the other one -- who went in the opposite direction of the Capitol -- is still at large, according to Aubrey. That man did not fire shots at police, Aubrey said.

“We alerted KSP that we were chasing somebody believed to be armed in the area, so they had locked down the annex and the Capitol,” Aubrey said.

Police had followed the man down a ravine and onto Shelby Street, near the Capitol building. The chase continued onto the other side of the building, as police had identified that the suspect was in the Capitol Annex garage.

Some schools in the area near the Capitol were also placed on lockdown early Tuesday.

“We are currently in lockdown due to police order,” said a text from Frankfort Independent Schools. “There is no threat inside any of our buildings. All exterior an interior doors are locked. Teaching is still occurring. We are not allowing anyone in and out of the buildings at this time.”

