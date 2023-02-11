State charges dropped against man doing federal time

Feb. 11—State charges were dropped Thursday against former East Hartford resident Saeed Mustapha Moussa, who was sentenced the day before in federal court to 22 years and 10 months in prison for taking pornographic videos of himself sexually assaulting a girl when she was 6 to 8 years old.

Moussa had been facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault and single counts of third-degree child pornography possession and risk of injury to a child in Hartford Superior Court.

During a brief hearing — at which Moussa wasn't present — prosecutor Richard Rubino said the state case involved the same conduct as the federal case. Moussa is likely to be deported after completing the federal prison time, the prosecutor added.

He cited the 25-year "effective sentence" that federal Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam had said she was seeking to impose. Merriam reduced the actual sentence by two years and two months to reflect time Moussa has spent or will spend in custody that won't be credited against his sentence.

