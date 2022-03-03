State child advocate: Did NH violate federal privacy laws in release of Harmony case review?

Mar. 3—The state's child advocate said she worries that too much information was released last week in a review of the Division of Children, Youth and Families' involvement with missing Manchester girl Harmony Montgomery, which could affect other children in Harmony's family and put federal funding at risk.

The governor's office last week released a review of the state's involvement with Harmony and her family, summarizing events from the Massachusetts family court case that granted Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, full custody in early 2019, through DCYF assessment workers responding to reports about the family, and the effort beginning in September to locate Harmony.

But citing federal laws governing the confidentiality of child protection records, state child advocate Moira O'Neill, whose office provides oversight for DCYF and other state agencies responsible for children, said she worried the state released too much information about the family — including references to reports of abuse and neglect of Harmony's half-siblings — that could end up harming the other children and could even jeopardize federal grant funding for DCYF.

"It was really a risk for the governor to release that information," O'Neill said in an interview Wednesday.

But a spokesman for Gov. Chris Sununu disagreed. "Withholding vital information that can and should be made public to help aid in the search for Harmony would be a dereliction of duty," spokesman Ben Vihstadt said in an email. "As required by law, certain discretion was taken to remove personal details not pertinent to finding Harmony."

The report was compiled by staff at the Division of Children, Youth and Families by reviewing records in the Montgomery family case. The state Department of Justice reviewed the report before it was released.

O'Neill said a federal law known as CAPTA — the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act — lays out strict guidelines around what information about child abuse and neglect can be released and to whom.

CAPTA also provides federal funding for state child protection agencies, including New Hampshire's DCYF.

The Children's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the agency responsible for these rules and funds, did not respond to emailed questions about confidentiality rules and funding, but the department lays out narrow instances in which it is acceptable to release information about child abuse and neglect cases.

"In general, CAPTA requires that a State preserve the confidentiality of all child abuse and neglect reports and records in order to protect the rights of the child and the child's parents or guardians," reads a frequently-asked-questions page on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

The reports can be released to a few types of people outlined in federal rules such as citizen review panels and grand juries, and states can allow public access to court proceedings on child abuse and neglect, "so long as the State, at a minimum, can ensure the safety and well-being of the child, parents and families," the website states.

States are supposed to comply with federal rules to access the funds, O'Neill said, adding that New Hampshire risks a fine or the withholding of federal dollars.

With the release of the Harmony Montgomery case review, O'Neill said, she worries the public will jump to conclusions.

"People are going in all different directions, looking to blame someone," she said. "And we don't know what happened."

O'Neill said she also worries that the case review puts too much focus on individual case workers actions and decisions. She said she wants to see more focus on improving DCYF policies, and continued focus on funding the agency that has for years faced pitched battles to get funding in the state budget, particularly for efforts to hire additional staff and set up new programs.

And, she said, she worries too much scrutiny of DCYF staff judgment calls could be a factor as New Hampshire struggles to recruit child protection workers and supervisors. Even though the state has funded more jobs, the division still has plenty of empty seats.

"When the whole emphasis is on finding a caseworker to blame, how are you going to go to work every day?" O'Neill asked.

