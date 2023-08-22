State cites Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity following fatal workplace accident

The NC Department of Labor cited Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for violations after a workforce accident resulted in an employee's death in May.

Following an employee’s on-the-job death in May, the N.C. Department of Labor has cited and fined Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

The department issued a citation and notification of penalty to the company last week. According to the notification letter, the company is accused of violating labor laws outlined in chapter 95 of the North Carolina General Statutes and was fined more than $10,000 as a result.

According to the notification, the department's Occupational Safety and Health Division conducted an inspection of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 7330 Market Street in May after being notified that an employee died after sustaining an injury at work on May 12.

The investigation resulted in the company being cited for two violations: one marked 'serious' and one deemed 'non-serious.'

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. The company may contest the citations within 15 days of its receipt.

The company was first cited for alleged improper storage of materials. The Department of Labor's report alleges that in the building's supply warehouse, laminate countertops were stored vertically and held by shop-made dividers, which were insufficient to hold their weight.

"On or about May 12, 2023 an employee was fatally injured when a divider failed and a stack of countertops fell onto the employee," the letter states.

This alleged violation was marked serious and garnered a $7,812.50 fine.

In second citation, which was marked non-serious, the department alleges the company did not report the work-related death of an employee to OSHA within eight hours of the death. The department said the company did not report the fatality until May 15, two days after the employee's May 13 death.

The company was fined $3,000 for this alleged violation.

