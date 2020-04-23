State, city workers could be next wave of layoffs as tax revenue dries up amid COVID-19

State and municipal employees could be among the workers who lose their jobs in the next wave of layoffs as tax revenues that pay their salaries plunge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales and income taxes, two of the most critical revenue streams for states and some cities, are expected to plummet as shoppers are confined to their homes, tourists postpone travel, and businesses ranging from restaurants to retail shut down and cut jobs.

Now, cash-strapped governments are starting to pare their payrolls, joining the growing list of employers looking for ways to make ends meet.

“There were significant layoffs and furloughs of state and local employees during the Great Recession and that is likely ... in this economic crisis as well,'' says Jared Walczak, director of state tax policy for the Tax Foundation.

He notes some federal aid is available and that projects can probably be delayed to increase available funds for the short term. "But neither of these is likely to fully close that gap.’’

Unemployment claims are soaring as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses. More

The city of Dayton, Ohio, has already furloughed nearly a quarter of its municipal workforce and is planning to cut more. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city will furlough its civilian employees for 26 days in the next fiscal year.

And Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., have put forward a bill that would create a $500 billion fund to help states and local governments survive the economic downturn while continuing to offer essential services.

“This is going to be a challenging time for every state and every local government,'' says Mark Robyn, a senior officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts. "No one is going to be unscathed from this crisis.''

Income, sales taxes are crucial

Though the nation's economy began to shut down in March as officials ordered businesses to close and told residents to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state and local governments will begin to really feel the financial fallout this month, tax experts say.

Personal income and sales taxes account for roughly 38% and 31% of the average state's funding, the lion's share of their revenue, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

But March sales tax revenue is due to government officials in the next week. And many won't receive the income tax payments typically due in April because deadlines have largely been extended due to the pandemic.

Now, "most states seem to be budgeting as if they would have a 5% to 10% decline in revenues in the next fiscal year,'' Walczak says. "But ...that honestly seems optimistic unless we can see a relatively quick return to the workplace for a lot of people.’’

In some Ohio cities, payroll cuts have already begun.

Cincinnati has furloughed 1,700 workers. And since mid-March, Dayton has furloughed 470 employees, roughly one in four members of its workforce.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city initially focused on employees not considered critical during a pandemic, such as those working in recreation centers or in community development.

Millions more expected to file jobless claims: Millions of new unemployment claims expected as layoffs continue to rise

Maze to unemployment benefits: Part-time workers finding coronavirus unemployment benefits hard to come by

But now the jobs of police and firefighters are also on the line. Dayton, which gets 70% of its funding from income taxes, is scrapping its 2020 budget and has instructed department heads to prepare to cut jobs to deal with a potential revenue shortfall of 18%.