State, Clinton County officials charge caregiver, 27, with vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING — A caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged with vulnerable adult abuse, according to a Thursday news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

A joint investigation, conducted by the Michigan Department of Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, began in May, according to the release. A developmentally disabled resident of the foster home — known as the "Airport Home" — had been found with major injuries, including a subdural hematoma, fractured sternum, and numerous bruises and marks.

The individual survived after receiving care at a nearby intensive care unit, the release said.

According to the release, Andrew House-Carter, 27, of Lansing, was the only caregiver working the foster home's night shift that extended from May 15 to May 16. He was charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a felony charge in Michigan that can result in up to 15 years in prison. No further details about the investigation were given.

A judge arraigned House-Carter in 65A District Court in Clinton County Wednesday afternoon. His cash bond was set at $100,000.

A preliminary exam has been set for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

