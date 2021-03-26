State to close Springer women's prison

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

Mar. 26—The state is planning to close Springer Correctional Center, a former boys school turned women's prison that has been plagued with sexual assault claims since female inmates were moved there in 2016.

"[Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero] under the governor's authorization has already initiated planning for closure of the Springer facility, including planning for the safe transfer of inmates and employment transitions for workers," a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote in an email Friday.

The prison, located in far northeastern New Mexico, has been chronically understaffed since about half the state's female inmates were moved there in October 2016. More than a dozen women have filed lawsuits claiming they were sexually harassed, assaulted or raped by guards at the facility. They also claimed they were ignored or retaliated against when they reported the allegations to officials who knew about the abuse.

The state Risk Management Division paid $75,000 to settle a complaint by one inmate in January and had hired a team of lawyers to defend against the majority of the cases, which are still pending.

A former guard at the facility recently was charged with raping two inmates at the prison.

"The governor is of course aware of and deeply concerned by the history of this facility," spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email Friday.

The governor's spokeswoman did not say why or when the prison would be closed or where the approximately 300 women currently incarcerated there will be moved.

A Corrections Department spokesman did not respond to a call and email seeking comment Friday.

Civil rights advocates and inmates' attorneys recently had begun calling for closure of the aging facility, based on the mounting claims of sexual assault, understaffing and poor living conditions.

It's unclear when the plan to close the facility came about. In a recent interview with The New Mexican, Tafoya Lucero did not directly answer a specific question about whether she believed the prison should be closed.

