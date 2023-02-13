State closes civil rights investigation against Grand Ledge schools

Grand Ledge Public Schools' administration building pictured January, 8, 2021.

GRAND LEDGE — The state's Department of Civil Rights has closed an investigation into a complaint against Grand Ledge Public Schools that claimed school board members and a former superintendent didn't respond to a Mulliken resident's request to meet with them.

Jason Devenbaugh, who ran for but wasn't elected to the district's Board of Education in November, filed the complaint in June. In it, he said he believes he couldn't get a meeting because he is white. The complaint was brief and provided no further details.

An investigation found there was "insufficient evidence" to prove Devenbaugh's claim, said Harold Core, director of special projects for the state's Department of Civil Rights.

"During the course of the investigation, (Devenbaugh) disclosed insufficient evidence that his race was a factor in his treatment, either in response, or lack of response from (Grand Ledge school officials)," according to the state's investigation documents, which were obtained through a public records request.

Devenbaugh didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail or email from the State Journal Friday regarding the state's finding. In September he said the school district "has a history of violating civil rights," but did not elaborate.

John Miller, an attorney representing the school district, didn't immediately respond to messages left seeking comment on Friday.

The state's investigation into the complaint was closed on Dec. 8, Core said.

"There is a period where they may appeal," he said.

According to Devenbaugh's complaint, he was "subjected to other terms and conditions" in March 2022 "due to my race" by the school district's Board of Education and its former Superintendent Marcus Davenport, who resigned in July citing "an unforeseen health challenge."

Devenbaugh's complaint cited the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which prohibits "discriminatory practices, policies, and customs in the exercise of those rights based upon religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status."

In a response submitted to the Department of Civil Rights in August by Tim Mullins, an attorney representing Grand Ledge schools, the district said Devenbaugh's complaint "lacks both factual and legal merit."

"Despite Mr. Devenbaugh having no right to meet with the superintendent, the superintendent has met with him in person and communicated with him via email," Mullins wrote.

Davenport met with Devenbaugh for an hour in October, according to the district's response, and Devenbaugh was invited to participate in a strategic planning session in May.

"(Grand Ledge school officials) stated, in fact, it has met with more white individuals than Black individuals," said the investigative report. "(Grand Ledge school officials) maintained, that factually, (Devenbaugh) has been afforded far more opportunity to present his concerns than many individuals."

"The investigation disclosed (Grand Ledge school officials) met with white and Black members of the public," and that Devenbaugh did not experience "a materially adverse action in violation of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act," according to the state's investigation.

According to the state's investigation documents, when Devenbaugh's attorney Eric Delaporte was informed of the state's findings regarding the complaint "Mr. Delaporte said (Grand Ledge school officials) tended to appease, whichever side is in power, and will violate the rights of those who don’t go along."

