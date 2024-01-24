State is closing MCI-Concord, the oldest operating men’s prison in Massachusetts, officials say

State officials are closing MCI-Concord prison, which is the oldest men’s prison in the state and the only Massachusetts prison unit dedicated to young fathers.

Officials on Wednesday cited the declining number of incarcerated people in state prisons as one reason for its closure. MCI-Concord first opened in 1878.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction will soon announce plans to conclude operations at MCI-Concord, a medium-security men’s prison,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement Wednesday.

“Amid the state’s lowest prison population in 35 years, this action reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, advance cost-saving solutions, and deepen investments in programming and services,” the statement said. “MCI-Concord currently operates at 50% capacity with an incarcerated population of approximately 300.”

The Department of Correction will begin the process of transferring correctional officers and incarcerated individuals throughout this fiscal year with the expectation that this process will be complete by the summer of 2024, the statement said.

More details about the closure “and the cost savings that will result in the Governor’s FY25 budget proposal,” was expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge praised the decision to close MCI-Concord in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am deeply encouraged that the Healey-Driscoll administration has decided to close MCI-Concord prison,” Eldridge said. “The facility, opened in 1878, is the oldest operating men’s prison in Massachusetts. Given the declining number of incarcerated people in state prisons, the challenges of providing modern education, programming and re-entry support to incarcerated people in aging buildings, and the state’s fiscal challenges, this is a common sense decision that strikes yet another blow in the criminal justice reform movement to end mass incarceration. In the 21st century, we must continue to overhaul our criminal justice system in a manner that creates more alternatives in holding people accountable for committing crimes than just incarceration, and repairing the harm to victims of crimes.”

“Among the highest Executive Branch priorities for the Criminal Justice Reform Caucus has been the closure of correction facilities. I was pleased last year that the Department of Correction (DOC) closed MCI-Cedar Junction (Walpole) prison, saving approximately $15 million a year in operating costs,” Eldridge said. “The planned closure of MCI-Concord will likely save about the same amount of money, on top of avoiding new capital investments in the oldest men’s prison in Massachusetts.”

Eldridge urged state officials to “consider using this anticipated savings for the purposes of ‘justice reinvestment,’ investing taxpayer dollars in education, programming and re-entry services for incarcerated people and returning citizens, and in communities across Massachusetts that have often been unjustly targeted by mass incarceration and the War on Drugs.”

Eldridge added: “On a personal note, as someone who grew up in Acton, driving through the Concord Rotary past MCI-Concord on Route 2, looking out on the prison reminded me of the injustices and inequalities that exist in Massachusetts, and the need for all concerned residents, elected officials, responsible parties of crimes, and state agencies and institutions to work together to create a more fair, just and equal Commonwealth.”

