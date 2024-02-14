State College-area fitness chain to close after nearly 10 years in business

A State College-area fitness chain plans to close at the end of March after nearly a decade in business.

Power Train Sports & Fitness, 2101 S. Atherton St. in Hills Plaza, will close after its lease expires March 31, Vita and Vita Realty Corp. President Tony Vita said Wednesday. A message left with the business was not immediately returned.

The fitness center opened in May 2014. It has 13 other locations in four states. The nearest locations to Centre County are in the Harrisburg area.

Vita said his real estate company has received multiple offers to open another gym in the 6,000-square-foot space. No lease has been finalized.

“We expect it to continue as a gym,” Vita said.

Power Train’s upcoming exit is one of several changes since the fall at the shopping center.

Pizza Hut relocated to the plaza in October, fitness chain Hotworx is expected to open in May or June and Mount Nittany Health plans to open a new same-day care location by the end of April.