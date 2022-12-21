State College-area man arrested, accused of raping a child in Centre County

A Patton Township man was accused Wednesday of child rape.

Ryan D. Harvey, 40, was accused of having sex with the child and forcing her to perform oral sex in 2020, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The child — during a June interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County — told investigators Harvey raped her, police wrote.

An officer also interviewed the woman who the child called for help. The woman said she forced her way into the Worth Township home because Harvey would not let her in and the child was “screaming and crying,” police wrote.

Defense lawyer Steve Trialonas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A message was left with a phone number listed for Harvey.

Harvey was charged with one felony count each of child rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. He was also charged with indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at 7% of $150,000. Harvey posted bail and was released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.